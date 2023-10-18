Visit the Otherworld this Hallowe’en

This Hallowe’en Bank Holiday Weekend take a trip of a lifetime through the Samhain Veil and into The Otherworld.

Set in the mysterious labyrinthine Loughcrew Estate Gardens between Oldcastle and Kells these are brand new Spook Walks led by Soul Guide Bartle D’Arcy.

Taking place on Saturday 28th, Sunday 29th and Monday the 30th October there are four tours nightly at 6.00pm 7.00pm 8.00pm and 9.00pm.

Secure your place online now on www.loughcrew.com as there will only be limited walk in spaces available on the night. Places can also be booked by text on (089) 4961617.

Set in the shadows of the Western Cairns where the Samhain alingment of the Cross quarter day was recorded over 5000 years ago the Spook Walks are specially designed taking in the myth and magic of the Ancients in preparing the Realm of The Otherworld.

” The Loughcrew area is of unique importance in Ireland, it is where we all come from, with this amazing complex of megalithic structures steeped in the practices of the past, including Samhain, punctuating the sacred hillscapes. The Otherworld Spook Walks are one of our first Kingdom of Midhe Tourism Network events to reconnect the area and people with our fabulous heritage to remember the origin of the Harvest Festival rather than the Christian replacement of Hallowe’en.” said Organiser and Soul Guide Bartle D’Arcy.

On the tours find out about the origins of the Otherworld and why time is of the essence as An Dearg Due will try to distract and lure you into the lair of An Fear Dubh, The Soul Collector…follow the Soul Guide..don’t stray from the path… avoid killing time and maybe just maybe you will make it back through the Veil…and safety.

Suitable for over eights, bring a small torch and suitable clothing (fancy dress encouraged) and footwear for an outdoor walk. The Otherworld is part of the Spirits of Meath Hallowe’en Festival.

Info and bookings www.loughcrew.com and on (089) 4961617.