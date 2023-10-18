‘Pure excitement’ as Coláiste Mhuire, Loreto College prepare for Grease the musical By Ciaran Brennan 18 October 2023 Pádraig Casey (Danny) and Martha Rodgers (Sandy) with the rest of the cast of Grease. Transition Year students at Coláiste Mhuire and Loreto College are going through the final preparations before their production of Grease the Musical which will run from 25 to 27 October in Coláiste Mhuire gym in Mullingar. TagsColáiste Mhuire MullingarGreaseLoreto College MullingarNews Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleGrowing support for ‘environmental assassins’ to be publicly namedNext articleVisit the Otherworld this Hallowe’en You may have missed... Mullingar ‘Free Palestine’ protest calls for boycott of Israeli goods 18 October 2023 ‘Sympathy is not going to get it done’ — Rathowen Community... 16 October 2023 Cllr McDermott ‘terribly worried’ about falling trees 16 October 2023 Pro-Palestinian protest in Mullingar on Sunday 13 October 2023 ‘‘Grief is the price we pay for love’: Hundreds gather to... 13 October 2023 Minister Burke blasts ‘bogus’ Sinn Féin budget during on-air fracas 13 October 2023