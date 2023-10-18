Wednesday, October 18, 2023
‘Pure excitement’ as Coláiste Mhuire, Loreto College prepare for Grease the musical

By Ciaran Brennan
Pádraig Casey (Danny) and Martha Rodgers (Sandy) with the rest of the cast of Grease.

Transition Year students at Coláiste Mhuire and Loreto College are going through the final preparations before their production of Grease the Musical which will run from 25 to 27 October in Coláiste Mhuire gym in Mullingar.

