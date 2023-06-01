Walshestown property offers perfect countryside living

Ardonagh,

Walshestown

Five bedrooms,

3 bathrooms

Detached House

Asking Price €485,000

Good deals don’t get any better than this.

This property, located in the rolling countryside area of Ardonagh, Walshestown, just a few miles from Mullingar town, is more than just a five bedroom, three bathroom detached house; it’s a beautiful home in the country, complete with its own tennis court, lawns and garden, playground area and a home that can be treasured in your family for yeas to come.

Bright and spacious, this detached five-bedroom bungalow with two large block-built sheds, a tennis court, stables (which are in need of some repair) are all set on a 1.75-acre site. There are landscaped gardens both front and south facing rear as well as a large rear patio/BBQ area and yard.

The close proximity to all necessary amenities in Mullingar and the easy access to the N4 motorway, local schools, medical centres, sports clubs and the train / bus station means the property has any amount of possibilities, from a cosy, private family residence to a perfect B & B property.

The accommodation in this jewel in the country consists of an entrance hall with tiled floor that leads to the living room. which has a hardwood floor, bay window and a gas fireplace. Double doors lead to the spacious, impressively fitted kitchen with ample storage and a wood pellet stove with brick surround makes the kitchen a very cosy everyday living space.

A large conservatory with tiled flooring affords views of the beautiful countryside.

A second reception room with carpet flooring, gas fireplace and timber panel ceiling has steps that lead to the raised dining area.

The hallway gives access to the five bedrooms, all with carpet flooring, two of which are en-suite. The master bedroom is en-suite and comes with a large walk-in wardrobe and a very large tiled bathroom with a jacuzzi, completes the living accommodation.

Potential buyers are encouraged to consider all features when considering this property; mains water, new septic tank, the oil fired central heating and pellet stove, the gas fired heating, two water tank system for house and waste water, water filter pump, recent rewiring of the house, south facing landscaped gardens with mature shrubbery, tennis court, the large outdoor BBQ/ Patio area, two large block-built sheds, stables (in need of repair), the large yard to rear and the fact that the carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings, wood pellet stove and the jacuzzi are included in the sale.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt on 044 934 0000 today to book your viewing slot, before it’s too late!

For more information, click here.