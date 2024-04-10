Westmeath dumped out of Leinster by Wicklow

By Paul O’Donovan

The say a week is a long time in politics, well it is an even longer time in Gaelic Football. Just ask the Westmeath senior footballers. From the highs of gaining promotion to Division 2 for next year and winning silverware in Croke Park and the Division 3 football title, Westmeath were brought crashing back down to earth on Sunday last in Laois Hire, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, when Wicklow dumped Westmeath out of the Leinster Championship in the first round.

Having played so well for the majority of the league, Westmeath entered last Sunday’s game as favourites but on the day they were beaten by a hungrier, well disciplined and determined Wicklow side.