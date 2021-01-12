Westmeath man’s family told of body found in Tenerife

Following the discovery of the body of a deceased person in Tenerife on Monday of this week, 11 January, the family of a 32-year-old Rochfortbridge man who went missing in March 2019, have been notified of the discovery with Spanish police investigating the find.

The family have only been told of the grim find, and have no further information.

On the ‘Finding Peter Wilson Fund’ Facebook page this week, as they await further information from the Spanish authorities, they have asked that their privacy be respected at this time.