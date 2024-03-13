Westmeath public urged to support Daffodil Day on 22 March

By Lorraine Murphy

Mullingar woman Eileen Lonican is calling on her local community to go all in against cancer for the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day, which takes place on Friday, 22 March. In September 2017, Eileen’s mother Kathleen Lonican was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and her family were put in contact with The Irish Cancer Society. Kathleen was a wife and mother with 62 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Eileen told Topic how the palliative care her mother received allowed her to die at home, according to her wishes.

“After the diagnosis, The Irish Cancer Society palliative care team met with us, a family in shock, and explained in detail what they would do as we didn’t know what to expect. They came morning and evening, making sure Mammy was comfortable and not in pain. They would chat with us about how she was doing and they reassured us that they were on the other end of the phone if we had any concerns or questions about anything. Knowing this was such a comfort and relief to us.”