World Health Day: “Building a fairer, healthier world”

World Health Day is celebrated on 07 April every year and draws attention to various health topics of concern to people all over the world.

The theme for 2021 is “Building a fairer, healthier world”. The World Health Organisation are calling on leaders to ensure that everyone has living and working conditions that are conducive to good health, while urging leaders to monitor health inequities, and to ensure that all people are able to access quality health services when and where they need them.

Your Health is Your Wealth

In most countries in the world, the saying ‘your health is your wealth’ is widely used and understood. In Ireland, we often tend to put health issues on the long finger. Now more than ever we need to be aware that prevention is always better than cure. A quiet talk with your local pharmacist may often solve your issue but do contact your GP for any serious health issues.

Kilbeggan Physiotherapy & Pilates Clinic

For the last 12 years, Eimear Fox, owner of Kilbeggan Physio & Pilates, has been helping clients fall in love with Pilates, both on the mat and more recently, on the reformers. Eimear works passionately as a Pelvic health physiotherapist while also working as Lead Physiotherapist with Westmeath LGFA. Eimear has also trained extensively in women and men’s health and is the Mummy MOT practitioner in the Midlands for all postnatal concerns.

Eimear’s team of professional and dedicated staff, include Chloe and Sinead. Sinead specialises in treating acute and chronic musculoskeletal injuries and has a special interest in treating spinal problems. The clinic Pilates classes, which are small (for that extra personal attention) are online via Zoom. For more information, get in touch with them on Tel: 057 9332264 and don’t forget that there is 10% off for all bookings that quote Topic 2021 until Friday, 30 April 2021.

Kinnegad Dental – Be Proud Of Your Mouth

Your mouth is the gateway to the rest of your body. In Kinnegad Dental we want you to “Be Proud Of Your Mouth” because good oral health can help you live a longer, healthier life; and that is something worth taking action for!

Many people unnecessarily suffer from tooth decay in their primary teeth which can lead to pain, infection, tooth loss and missed school or work days. Yet tooth decay is preventable. Simple actions can help fight decay – brushing twice a day, flossing daily, eating less sugar and sugary drinks, quitting cigarettes and having regular dental checkups. Call Kinnegad Dental today, on 044 939 1111 for your important dental check up.

Whelehans Pharmacy Heart Screening Service

Heart disease is Ireland’s second biggest killer after cancer. Examples include angina, heart attack and stroke. High cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes are amongst the biggest preventable risk factors.

Heart Screening Service is available daily at Whelehans Pharmacy, Pearse Street. Screening only takes a few minutes with instant results. Call 044 9334591 to book your slot. Heart Screening Prices: Cholesterol Check: €20 / Blood Pressure Check: €5 / Diabetes Check: €10 / Haemoglobin Check: €10 / Full Heart Screening: €45.

Disclaimer: Our Heart Screening is not an alternative to a full health check with your GP.

Whelehans Pharmacies. Web: www.whelehans.net or Tel: 044 9334591 (Pearse Street) or 044 9310266 (Clonmore).