“Can you let me speak?” – Michael O’Leary defends Ryanair policy on English talk show

By Claire Corrigan

During an interview on the Good Morning Britain TV program, the host Susanna Reid was challenged when she pointed out to the CEO of Ryanair that it is claimed the company owes £20million in unpaid refunds for canceled flights, with Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary telling her that all customers who booked through their website have received refunds.

Earlier in the interview, Mr. O’Leary had called for people to prepare to book holidays abroad from mid-June saying he believes all restrictions for “short-haul flights” between Spain, Portugal and Greece will be removed, responding to claims Dr. Hilary Jones made last week.