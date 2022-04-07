Your quiet country cottage escape awaits!

For Sale: Three bedroom, one bathroom cottage on approx. 1 acre

Chancery, Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath N91RK81

Asking price: €150,000

This delightful three bed cottage has come to the market at a very affordable price, and would make a great first time purchase investment. The cottage, constructed in the 1930’s is set on approximately one acre site, nestled in the tranquil countryside location of Lismacaffrey, which is located just three kilometres from Lisryan and seven kilometres from Granard.

The property, while liveable as it is, has ample scope for renovation and up-gradation. There are double glazed windows and electric storage heaters throughout (on night meter rates) and a solid fuel stove in the sitting room and open fireplaces with chimneys in each bedroom. The present owner has 5G high speed broadband with the household working from home full time using WiFi.

The cottage accommodation has high ceilings throughout and is a spacious, airy, dry and bright property. A entrance hall leads to all living accommodation. The sitting room has a dual aspect, a solid fuel stove (heats room only) and high ceiling. Two single bedrooms, off the living room, have laminate flooring. The kitchenette has a front aspect and the spacious master bedroom has rear aspect. The back hall leads to the shower room and to the storage room.

Externally the building is covered with pebble dashed render for durability. There is an extensive gravel gated driveway and recently planted front lawns, with a stone path leading to the front pedestrian gate and a stone path boundary around the full perimeter of house, with a concrete wall to the front of the house. There is a sunny aspect to all sides of house due to position and orientation on site. This is a very private property with the only neighbouring dwelling to the east and does not overlook the house. Potential to extend in any direction is subject to planning permission.

There is approximately one acre of land to rear and sides of the cottage, with a thick hedge boundary. A total of 35 fruit and nut trees have recently been planted, forming an edible orchard to the rear. The space available would be perfect for planting vegetables and this, combined with the large polytunnel on the property, would enable self-sustainability in the years to come. The exterior of the property offers plenty of space for future development with a gravel driveway and yard. A derelict stone outbuilding (currently used as a fuel shed) offers additional space or potential for renovation.

Location

The house is well located, being only minutes from Lismacaffrey primary school, 3km from Killasonna primary school and approximately 7km from Granard Post Primary School with bus services to same. The cottage is approximately 12km from Castlepollard, which offers all amenities, both essential and social, such as primary and post primary schools, local shops, and churches. The property is located approximately 10km from Rathowen which is on the N4 Dublin/Mullingar to Longford motorway.

Special features to consider

Special features to consider when considering this property are the PVC double glazed windows, electric storage heating, solid fuel stove in living room, location, the gardens in lawn with hardcore driveway and yard, the additional storage space available in the detached stone building and garden shed, septic tank (last serviced January 2022), the mains water and electricity connection, the additional elevated site of approx 1 acre, the extra-large 6mm polycarbonate tunnel including raised beds to each side, the newly planted orchard of 35 fruit, nut and wood trees, PVC fascia and soffit, outside lights on front and side of driveway and an outside tap for convenience.

Included in the sale is the electric cooker, washing machine, wardrobe, fold-up bed, super king size bed, light fittings, sofa, polytunnel and almost new steel shed.

Viewing is highly recommended for this cottage and property. Contact Jennifer Walsh in Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today (044 966 1000) to book your viewing slot.

