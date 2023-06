The Department of Integration has confirmed to Westmeath Topic that up to 200 Ukrainian refugees will be housed at Columb Barracks in Mullingar “in the weeks ahead” as modular homes near completion at the site.

Columb Barracks is currently the home of more than 50 International Protection (IP) applicants, in tented accommodation, which has a capacity for 150 people across 15 tents on the former military installation’s parade square.