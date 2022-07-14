4-Bed Property Worth Every Cent

61 Tircroghan, Kinnegad

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 130 m² Detached Residence

Asking Price €285,000

You’re just 40 minutes away from the Capital in this spacious detached residence, located in Tircroghan, Kinnegad, just off the old Mullingar Road (R148). The property would make an excellent investment for a first time buyer. Indeed, it would make the perfect family home, with ample space and amenities nearby for the modern family.

The ground floor entrance hall with timber flooring, features a guest bathroom, and exits leading to the kitchen and lounge area, also timber floored, with an open fireplace and large bay window. The kitchen/dining area with fitted units and tiled floor has French doors leading to a secluded back garden. A utility room, complete with washing machine, dryer and a new gas burner completes the downstairs accommodation.

The first floor comprises of all four bedrooms. The Ensuite Master Bedroom comes with fitted wardrobes and pitch pine flooring. The ensuite is fully tiled and features a W.C., wash hand basin and shower. Two double bedrooms and a single bedroom are complete with fitted wardrobes and pitch pine flooring. The fully tiled family bathroom features a three piece suite; a W.C, wash hand basin and bath. The 2006 built property also features a converted attic, offering ample additional space.

Important features to take into account when reviewing this property are the location and the fact that it is within walking distance to shops, church, schools and all amenities, the close proximity to the N4, the south facing garden, the converted attic, the newly fitted gas boiler, gas heating, maintenance free exterior. It is also important to note that all white goods are included in the sale.

