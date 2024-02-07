83-year-old Paddy makes a splash for Motor Neurone disease

83-year old Paddy Conaghan dove into Lough Owel on Thursday, 1 February as part of his campaign to raise funds for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMND).

The Donegal man undertook a campaign to dive into a lake in each of Ireland’s 32 counties which began on 7 January at Loch Eamhnaigh on Arranmore Island.

Paddy hopes to complete the roundtrip of Ireland by mid-February.

He set a target of raising €1,000 during the tour and had already hit the €5,000 mark before arriving at Mullingar. Cold water diving is dangerous business but Paddy is well used to it.

“It doesn’t shock me anymore. It did in the beginning. It’s dangerous in the beginning. You’re out of your depth, it’s very dangerous. You have to start from your knees and work your way up,” he told Topic.