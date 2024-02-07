Sunday, February 11, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

83-year-old Paddy makes a splash for Motor Neurone disease

By Topic.ie

83-year old Paddy Conaghan dove into Lough Owel on Thursday, 1 February as part of his campaign to raise funds for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMND).

The Donegal man undertook a campaign to dive into a lake in each of Ireland’s 32 counties which began on 7 January at Loch Eamhnaigh on Arranmore Island.

Paddy hopes to complete the roundtrip of Ireland by mid-February.

He set a target of raising €1,000 during the tour and had already hit the €5,000 mark before arriving at Mullingar. Cold water diving is dangerous business but Paddy is well used to it.

“It doesn’t shock me anymore. It did in the beginning. It’s dangerous in the beginning. You’re out of your depth, it’s very dangerous. You have to start from your knees and work your way up,” he told Topic.

read_more

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
‘When you can, shop local’: Better Buys closes its doors for the last time
Next article
Councillors call for creative thinking to reduce youth emigration

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers