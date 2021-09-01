A healthy country lifestyle is on offer with this property

8 Bed, 2 Bath, Detached Property on 0.8 Acre site

Lickbla, Castlepollard

Asking Price €219,950

There’s no better place to grow up and live than in the countryside and this property, for sale by private treaty, would make the perfect family home and the perfect investment. Nestled in a secluded location with panoramic views of the local countryside, the property, set on an 0.8 acre site, features eight bedroom, two reception rooms and two-bathrooms. The selection of block-built outbuildings are perfect for storage or animals.

The large surrounding gardens are mainly in lawn, with a tarmac driveway and yard and a poly tunnel for vegetables. There is ample space for children to safely roam around the property, to play, to have friends over, and plenty of space to grow your own food. The property has it’s own well water and septic tank.

The property is situated just over 6km from the village of Castlepollard, which has all necessary amenities, including primary and post primary schools, churches, health centre, pubs, sport clubs, local shops, and a Tesco shopping centre. Mullingar is just over 25km, a short drive away.

The ground floor accommodation consists of a porch, hallway, a sitting room which hast tiled flooring, a solid fuel stove (heats water and radiators) and a TV point. The kitchen has solid oak fitted units, tiled flooring, with the dining room offering timber flooring and patio doors to the rear. A downstairs bathroom contains a WC, wash hand basin, jacuzzi bath and shower unit.

One spacious room downstairs is currently being used as an office. A similar sized room is also being used as a playroom. One bedroom downstairs is front facing, with timber flooring. bedroom two is also front facing.

The spacious landing gives way to bedroom three, which has a built in wardrobe and bedroom four, five, six, seven and eight.

There is a fully tiled shower room with a WC and wash hand basin.

It is worth noting the special features in this C3 energy rated property include a dual fired central heating system with a stove in the sitting room capable of heating water and 16 radiators. Included in the sale is the oven, hob, dishwasher, gas cooker, washing machine as well as fixtures and fittings.

It is expected the property will not be long on the market as the selling price is very competitive.

