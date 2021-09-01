Niall Horan takes the reigns on hit U.S. show

Mullingar musician Niall Horan took to the U.S. airwaves last Tuesday, 24 August where he acted as guest presenter on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Joining him on the show was a diverse lineup including musicians The Jonas Brothers and Lizzo as well as actor Cristo Fernández.

Niall charmed the audience and managed to gave a birthday shout out to his granny in Rochfortbridge on the show!

During his opening monologue, Horan gave his comical take on the myths about Ireland by Americans.

“When people find out I’m Irish, that’s all they want to talk about. Everybody seems to be from Ireland in America,” he said.

“‘Oh my god, you’re Irish?! My dad’s brother’s neighbor is Irish too! Do you know him?’ No. I don’t and guess what? I couldn’t give two f**ks about him either,” the former One Direction Star joked, to the delight of the studio audience.

According to TV ratings, 1.15 million Americans tuned in to watch Horan’s television presenting debut, slightly behind The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (1.24 million) and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (1.46 million)