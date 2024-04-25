Ah go on: Father Ted quiz for Palestinian journalist

Local Palestinian solidarity groups will host a Father Ted Quiz in aid of a Palestinian journalist in Clarke’s Bar, Mullingar at 7.30pm on Saturday, 27 April.

Samiah al-Atrash is a Palestinian journalist who was photographed hugging the dead body of her niece. Dublin artist Emmalene Blake created a mural inspired by the photo which gained international attention. Ms al-Atrash hopes to evacuate her family to safety in Egypt and a GoFundMe has been set up to support her.

Funds from the Father Ted Quiz will be added to the GoFundMe. Mullingar 4 All and Longford–Westmeath Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) have organised the charity quiz. Father Damo actor Joe Rooney will make an appearance on the night. The quiz is an “interactive, improvised comedy show with a mixture of stand-up, Father Ted trivia questions and live challenges” according to a statement by Mullingar 4 All. It will feature a Lovely Girls competition and Dancing Priests competition.

Mullingar 4 All and Longford Westmeath IPSC previously held a fundraiser at Clarke’s in early March which raised €4,200. You can buy tickets for a table of four for €20 or a single entry ticket for €5 at buymeacoffee.com. Chairperson of Mullingar 4 All and Longford–Westmeath IPSC Christine O’Mahony commented on the fundraiser.

“We are so thankful for all the support from the people of Mullingar so far. Joe Rooney not only is a famous actor, but he is a big supporter of Palestine and constantly posts about it, so we are delighted that he offered to put on this quiz in aid of the Palestinian cause. We are also thankful for Clake’s Bar for offering their space again, they are very generous.”

“In the words of Mrs Doyle, go on, go on, go on, get your tickets and support this great cause.”