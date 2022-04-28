An ideal family home ready for your unique touch!

Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Semi Detached

14 Stonebridge Park, Rochfortbridge

Asking Price €224,950

This spacious four-bed semi-detached family home comes to the market ready for you to add your unique touch to. The property is situated in an established estate just a short walk to the lovely village of Rochfortbridge and a fifteen minute drive to Mullingar. This family home is tastefully decorated, recently repainted, and has a large well-maintained rear garden with ample space to grow vegetables or flowers, or to develop into a play area for the younger members of the family.

The spacious accommodation consists of an entrance hall with tiled floor, leading to the timber floored living room with an open cast iron fireplace. Double doors lead to the timber floored dining room. Patio doors to the large rear garden, which houses a garden shed. The kitchen is impressively fitted with wall and floor tiling and a bar counter. Just off the kitchen is a utility room, offering extra storage, as well as an adjoining garage, which also offers extra storage space. A guest WC completes the ground floor accommodation.

The first floor consists of a landing that gives access to all four bedrooms, all with timber floor and built in wardrobes. The master bedroom comes en-suite. The main family bathroom is a fully tiled three piece suite. A spacious hot-press is located on the landing as well as access to the attic.

Included in the sale of this C3 energy rated property are carpets, appliances, fixtures and fittings.

Special features to consider when you are considering this property are the oil fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows and doors, fully alarmed, side entrance, short walk to local shops and amenities to name just a few.

Viewing of this fine family home comes highly recommended. Book your viewing slot today with Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt on 044 934 0000.

For more information click here.