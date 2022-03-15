Annebrook Hotel – 15 years of Excellence

There are not many about the town of Mullingar who haven’t enjoyed the top class hospitality in the Annebrook House Hotel and since the hotel is celebrating 15 years in operation this year, we thought it was a good time to remind locals and visitors alike of the fabulous facilities the hotel has to offer as well as the luxury and warm welcome that awaits all those who step through the doors.

History Of Annebrook House Hotel

The Annebrook House is steeped in history and references to this ‘big house’ features often in Thomas Conlon’s book “The Sunny side of Old Mullingar” written in around 1947.

The Frank House

Annebrook House Hotel stands on the site of a medieval building which was depicted in early maps as The Frank House. The term Frank was used to describe the Normans who settled here in Mullingar in the 1170’s. The Frank House itself was a hostel run by the knights Hospitalers who were a religious military order – essence, ordained clergy who were also soldiers and the house would have been used by members of the order when they were travelling through Mullingar or on their way to the Crusader Kingdoms of the Middle East.

The Brosna River

The Brosna River flows through the grounds of beautiful Annebrook House. The river itself is probably one of the prime reasons why Mullingar exists at all as it would have been a significant factor in why the Normans chose to build here in medieval times circa 1170.

The Annebrook House Hotel Today

The Annebrook House Hotel as we know it today, opened its doors in 2007. Originally an Old Georgian residence for the local county surgeon, the historic Annebrook House Hotel was purchased by the Dunne family in 2001 and building began in 2005 before eventually opening in 2007. With his experience in hospitality and construction, Kildare man Berty Dunne set about creating a hotel that imbibed the history of the town and offered style and service second to none. The Annebrook’s central location and its diverse range of luxury accommodation has made it a very popular location for those coming to experience all that the midlands has to offer. Ably assisted by his four children, David, Vincent, Seamus and AnnMarie, Berty has said that the Annebrook House Hotel has given him “a new lease of life” and especially after his late wife passed away twenty one years ago.

Accommodation

The Annebrook House Hotel offers a wide range of luxury accommodation and currently has thirty six two bedroom apartments and thirty six bedrooms in the hotel, as well as distinguished suites. Keeping the history of Annebrook House throughout the hotel, many of the luxury rooms and suites are named after some of the notable people who lived and stayed therein years gone by.

The Edgeworth Suite, named after Maria Edgeworth who was a renowned writer of children’s stories as well as novels and other works, is reputed to have stayed in the Annebrook House in the early 1800’s and is supposed to have left her initials on one of the walls.

The O’Connell Suite is named after the last County Surgeon to have lived there, Mr. J.A O’Connell (E.R.C.S.I) and his family, who came to Mullingar in the 1950s.

The Barlow Room is named after the earliest known physicians to have resided in Annebrook House, Doctors Robert and Ed Barlow.

The Water Mill is named after the small water mill inside the boundaries of the Annebrook hotel, where the river Brosna runs through. History details that small mill as being valued at 40 shillings on October 10, 1540!

Customer Rewards Programme

The Annebrook House Hotel have a lucrative Customer Rewards Programme. If you are a regular guest in the Annebrook House Hotel you can sign up for their Customer Loyalty Card Scheme and earn five points for every €1 spent in the hotel on accommodation and food.

These points can then be used to pay for your next stay. Ask at the hotel the next time you visit.

Fine Dining

If you’re looking for a great place to dine out then look no further than the Annebrook House Hotel. The hotel has first class service on offer in all three dining locations. Enjoy a drink and a bite in Berty’s Bar any day of the week. The location is also well known for leisurely breakfasts, morning coffee and delicious lunch from the famous hotel carvery. You also have the option of a traditional Irish a la carte bar food menu in the evenings in Berty’s Bar and of course the bar is well known for it’s five screens which show all major sporting events daily.

The Old House Bar

Consider the Old House Bar in the Annebrook House Hotel for your next office party. Blending modern day living with old world charm, this popular 17th century Georgian house is an ideal venue for exclusive parties serving fine wines, beers, spirits and cocktails in the beautiful surroundings of the original Annebrook House itself. The classy refurbished Old House Bar can cater for parties of 50-100 and the Reading and Drawing Rooms and outdoor covered BBQ area are ideal for casual, classy parties. The Old House Bar is definitely worth thinking about if you’re looking for private dining in style.

The Old House Restaurant

If you haven’t enjoyed one of the best dining experiences in town yet then make this weekend the time you visit the award winning Old House Restaurant in the Annebrook Hotel. The Old House Restaurant is located in the cellar of the original 17th century Manor House. The original limestone walls and fireplaces, gives The Old House Restaurant a warm and inviting ambience. The Restaurant offers a unique dining experience, with several interconnected dining rooms offering comfortable, private dining. The restaurant is perfect for family get-togethers, christenings, communions and confirmations.

It’s no secret that The Old House Restaurant offers the finest produce available, complemented by the cellar’s extensive wine and port selection. The Old House restaurant is open on weekends only, from 6pm to 9pm on Fridays and from 6pm to 9.30pm on Saturdays and while walk in diners are welcome, it’s always advisable to book in advance on 044 935 3300.

Weddings at The Annebrook House Hotel

The Annebrook House Hotel is where love stories are celebrated and the hotel continues to win numerous awards for their first class wedding arrangements. Since the restrictions have lifted a few weeks back, the wedding team have been busy filling up the diary again with confirmed dates for wedding receptions.

The Annebrook House Hotel has seen thousands of weddings take place since 2007, with many guests returning to celebrate their wedding anniversaries there also – such was the memorable experience and service they had at their wedding. The hotel offers glamorous banqueting suites, a fabulous Bridal Suite, as well as the much sought after civil ceremony suite and of course the unique and charming 17th century Old House which is available exclusively for you and your guests for your wedding drinks reception.

The dedicated wedding team provide one on one wedding arrangement viewings with bridal couples, discussing the many wedding packages on offer as well as helping to design tailored packages to meet individual requirements.

In case you plan to pop the question or say “I do” anytime soon, be sure to check out this legendary hotel venue to ensure this really is the best day of your life. There’s a Wedding Open Day taking place in the hotel on Sunday, April 3 so call in and see how your special day will look in this iconic hotel. The dedicated Wedding Team can be contacted by email on: events@annebrook.ie or by telephone on: 044 935 3300.

Awards

As well as having the approved Fáilte Ireland quality standard as a tourist accommodation, the Annebrook House Hotel has won numerous awards through the years and continues to make the headlines in national and international travel articles. In the last five years alone, they have won:

The best venue in Ireland by the Irish Wedding Diary magazine

Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence 2017

The Irish Hospitality Awards Winner – Hotel of the year 2019

The Irish Hospitality Awards Winner – 2019

Finalist in the Weddings Online Awards 2019 -Venue Co-ordinator of the year

Finalist in the Weddings Online Awards 2019 – Hotel Venue of the Year

Plans for the Future

A new era looms for the Annebrook House Hotel as they plan to extend the hotel with an additional 50 rooms, which will be made possible following the securing of the former Dunnes Stores shop, located close to the hotel’s current entrance. The planned development will also see new leisure and spa facilities added to the hotel, which will also offer further extensive parking in the town centre.

Over the years, Bertie has noticed a demand for more accommodation and weekends are proving very popular, with Mullingar being such a central location for visitors. Bertie acknowledged that the development of Mullingar town centre in recent years has met with approval of visitors who regularly return to the Annebrook. The fact that Mullingar also holds a Purple Flag, means the town is considered a very safe town in general, which encourages people to return for different occasions.

Of course the year ahead is a very significant one for the town with the Fleadh Cheoil coming from July 31 to August 7. Hotels are already booked out and visitors are looking for accommodation in local houses or apartments.

Great Local Employer

The Annebrook House Hotel currently has 110 people employed at the hotel and with the planned extension, approximately 40 extra staff will be required in the future, making the Annebrook House Hotel an important local employer. In a recent interview on a local radio station, Berty paid tribute to his hard working staff and to the local people of Mullingar, who supported the hotel from Day 1. He is delighted he moved to Mullingar form his native Kildare and is proud to be a member of the local Chamber of Commerce as well as a sponsor for many local football clubs, including Westmeath Football and Hurling Teams.

Visit The Annebrook House Hotel

Maybe it’s time you visited the Annebrook House Hotel and treated yourself and the one you love to an overnight stay in one of the beautiful suites. Alternatively, consider the great food and service at the Annebrook House Hotel the next time you plan a family meal or party.

Check out their website on: www.annebrook.ie .

The Annebrook House Hotel is located on Austin Friars Street, Mullingar N91YH2F and you can contact the team by telephone on 044 9353300 or by email on: info@annebrook.ie