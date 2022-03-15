Four-bed Killucan home surrounded by essential local amenities

Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Detached Property

Wardenstown, Killucan

Asking Price €325,000

This large two-storey detached family home, with well appointed sun porches and low maintenance grounds has come to the market this week in the Killucan area in Westmeath. Situated between the villages of Killucan and Raharney, the property would make the perfect family home. It is close to all necessary amenities including primary and secondary Schools, GAA Clubs, shops, the picturesque Royal Canal walk/cycle path and it is within easy access of the N4 in Kinnegad.

This would also make a superb home for those working from home, as there is ample space for making your own office and there is good access to broadband.

This property in Wardenstown has a large workshop space and a glass house ready for any Gardener. There is also quite a large space that would make a nice kitchen garden, for growing vegetables.

The ground floor accommodation in this property consists of a sun porch with a tiled floor, an entrance hall with a wooden floor and carpeted stairs. A carpeted lounge with an open fireplace leads to the dining room, which has a stove and brick surround. The small carpeted T.V. room with an open fireplace would also make a great work from home room.

The kitchen area has a tiled floor, wall tiling and fitted units and a Stanley oil cooker.

A storage area is an added bonus in the downstairs accommodation, complete with a toilet and fully tiled shower. A rear sun porch, the perfect spot for taking a few minutes to read and relax, completes the downstairs accommodation.

The first floor accommodation consists of four double bedrooms.

The master, ensuite bedroom has a timber floor and a walk in wardrobe. The ensuite features a W.C., a wash hand basin and a shower. One double room has fitted wardrobes, while the other two are carpeted. The main family bathroom has the standard W.C., wash hand basin, bath and shower. There is also storage space off the landing area, perfect for storing bed linen and extra clothing.

Important features to take into account when considering this property are the large garage/workshop area, the glass house and the mains water connection.

Contact Eddie King today, between 09am and 8pm on 044 934 2707 to book your viewing slot or drop in to King Auctioneers on 40 Pearse Street, Mullingar.

