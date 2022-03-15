Westmeath community invited to take part in New York Parade

Following a two-year break, New York City’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to the city this coming Thursday, 17 March.

Beginning at West 48th Street close to Rockefeller Center, the Westmeath group will walk up Manhattan’s central spine of 5th Avenue, as far as 79th Street and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The County Westmeath Association of New York is scheduled to meet on West 48th Street (between Fifth and Sixth Ave.), departing at 2.55pm sharp.

A livestream of the parade, which sees up to 150,000 marching and has approximately two million viewers, is available to watch on WNBC.com.