Barry Kelly, Chairman of the Westmeath Minor Board has made an appeal for more young GAA referees to step forward and choose to become referees in their local GAA Clubs.

The appeal, by Kelly, was made at a recent Westmeath GAA County Committee meeting attended by many Club Chairman and Secretaries.

Kelly, a vastly experienced referee has refereed four All-Ireland Senior Hurling finals – 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2014, so he knows what it is like to work your way up through the refereeing ranks.

The sudden shortage of referees has come about because next year Westmeath will move back to even age groups meaning clubs will be playing U12, U14, U16 and U18 in hurling and football.