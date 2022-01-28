Friday, January 28, 2022
Armed robberies on two local shops

By Admin
Photo: Gabriel Cassan/ Adobe Stock

A car taken from outside a private residence in a Mull­ingar housing estate early on Saturday morning last, 22 January, was later used, it is believed by those who took it, in two armed robberies of local shops, between 7.30pm and 8pm on Saturday evening.

The Gardaí in Mullingar are investigating both armed robberies on Saturday evening last and are appealing to the public for any information.

At approximately 2:45am on Saturday afternoon last, 22 January, a light purple coloured Toyota Vitz (10 D registered) was taken from a housing estate in Mullingar town centre.

