Australian band with Mullingar roots planning homecoming

Mollimór are set to play multiple gigs during the Fleadh in a few weeks’ time travelling all the way from Victoria, Australia to wow festivalgoers with their unique take on an ancient music tradition.

The band was formed in the ‘90s by Frank O’Dowd who originates from Ginnell Terrace, Mullingar. Frank says he remembers the last time the Fleadh was held in Mullingar, gazing out his window upon the fields around Shamrocks in 1963 as a young man to see campers galore.

Fast-forward 50 years and he is set to play a big part in the Fleadh’s return to the place where it all began. The band consists of Frank himself on vocals and guitar, Katie Haines on flute/accordion and Ben Sim on Fiddle.

Ben is the youngest of the group having been introduced to Frank by his mother when he was 13. Frank said he “wasn’t sure” about the young man but after hearing him play, there was no doubt in his mind of the talent he held.