Back to school for Mullingar Vocational School’s Class of ’79

The Class of 1979 from Mullingar Vocational School (Mullingar Connunity College) will be holding a special reunion of all past pupils on Saturday, June 8 at 6.30pm in the Edgeworth Suite of The Annebrook Hotel, Mullingar.

The evening will begin with a mass, co-celebrated by past pupil Fr Kevin Tiernan and Fr Pat Moore, who taught in the school at that time. This will be followed by a three-course meal and music by Ray Dolan.

Past pupil Caroline Quinn Egan is on the organising committee and told Topic about the event. “It is a reunion for the class of 1974 to 1979 of the Vocational School in Mullingar because it is our 50th anniversary,” she said.

“I set up a Facebook group called the Class of 74/79 with the intention of having a reunion and then the pandemic hit. In June 2022, we met up with teachers and past pupils and from there. We meet twice or three times a year, and share a lot of memories. If those occasions are anything to go by, we have a great night in store.”

There will be a donation box on the night with all proceeds going to LARCC Cancer Sanctuary.

“Everyone who attended our school in the 1970s, no matter for how long, is welcome,” she said. “We would love to see them again.”

For tickets, contact Caroline on 086-833/5880.