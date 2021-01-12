Battle for change in GAA age grades looming in Westmeath

Calls for the return of an under 18 grade at the recent County Convention

By Admin
Ronan Murray of Moate All Whites has this shot blocked by Jamie Mulkearns of Killucan. Killucan went on to beat Moate to won the Westmeath Under 17 Minor Football Championship in 2020 but some clubs, including The Downs and Rosemount, are calling for a return to an Under 18 Championship this year.

The debate about age grades in Westmeath GAA is set to rear its head again and may be the first real challenge for new County Board Chairman, Frank Mescall as plans are put in place for 2021 competitions.

There were calls for the return of an under 18 grade at the recent County Convention, with delegates from Rosemount, Milltown and The Downs addressing the issue.

While GAA policy is clear that grades are now under 13, under 15 and under 17, there is serious concern in Westmeath clubs that players are being lost from 17 onwards as they are not physically strong enough to play adult football or hurling and with no serious competition for them, they are dropping out of the sport.

