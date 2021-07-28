Ben’s on fire and Ciaran gets in on scoring act too as Celtic rock

By Paul O’Donovan

Mullingar Celtic are certainly making huge strides in their first ever season. The newly formed club dumped highly ranked BBC United out of the CCFL Westmeath Cup last Sunday morning in Grange, Mullingar.

On a beautiful sunny morning two goals by Ben Walsh and one from Ciaran Shanley saw Celtic march into this weekend’s cup semi final.

Walsh was on fire for Celtic netting in the 35th and 49th minutes, while Shanley completed the scoring in injury time, tapping into an empty net after being set up by the excellent Ian Keelan.