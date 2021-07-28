Ben’s on fire and Ciaran gets in on scoring act too as Celtic rock

By Admin
Ciaran Shanley celebrates after scoring the third goal for Mullingar Celtic against BBC United and sealing Celtic’s place in the cup semi final.

By Paul O’Donovan

Mullingar Celtic are certainly making huge strides in their first ever season. The newly formed club dumped highly ranked BBC United out of the CCFL Westmeath Cup last Sunday morning in Grange, Mullingar.

On a beautiful sunny morning two goals by Ben Walsh and one from Ciaran Shanley saw Celtic march into this weekend’s cup semi final.

Walsh was on fire for Celtic netting in the 35th and 49th minutes, while Shanley completed the scoring in injury time, tapping into an empty net after being set up by the excellent Ian Keelan.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article‘Westmeath players were immense all year,’ says O’Brien
Next articleA long way from here to Clare: Westmeath ladies produce a remarkable recovery

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021