Bishop Deenihan’s “grave concerns” over criminalising of public Masses

The Bishop of Meath, Tom Deenihan has challenged the government in regard to their reported statement this week, that for a citizen to attend a public Mass or a priest to offer a public Mass is a criminal offence.

“This development establishes a worrying precedent in regard to religious freedom and religious worship. Will future governments also criminalise religious worship?” he asked.

The Bishop was responding to reports which have appeared since Sunday last, stating that the Government is insisting that it is an offence punishable by law for people to leave their homes to attend Mass, or for a priest to celebrate a public Mass except for funerals or weddings.

The Irish Catholic newspaper reported this week that this had been confirmed to them, and that Mr. Declan Ganley had confirmed that the State had replied to his High Court challenge and reiterated that it “is unlawful to hold or attend public Mass, and subject to penalties.”