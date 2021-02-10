Bitter disappointment for Bracken family in Ireland’s Fittest Family

The Brackens were up against three other families

By Admin
The Bracken family from Ballinabrackey, just outside Kinnegad - Ruaidhrí, Ailbhe, Andrew and Eoghan - were very unfortunate to be eliminated from the RTE series Ireland’s Fittest Family on Sunday last.

By Paul O’Donovan

There was bitter disappointment for the Bracken family from Kinnegad when they were extremely unfortunate to be eliminated from the latest heat of Ireland's Fittest Family.

The Brackens -Andrew (52) Eoghan (20), Ruaidhrí (18) and Ailbhe (16) did extremely well to reach the quarter-final stages of the endurance competition for families, which was broadcast on RTE 1 last Sunday evening.

The Brackens were up against three other families in the quarter final, the Kulcznskis from Clare, the Allens from Tipperary and the O’Rourkes from Galway.

