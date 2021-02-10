Loaves to match Mullally’s? – New cafe and bakery goes down a storm

The cafe is offering takeaway teas and coffees from their special takeaway hatch

Top-left: Aisling Wallace-Giles photographed inside the bakery. Top-right: One happy customer. Above: New Mullingar loaves, baked in Mullally’s tins, ready for sale.

Grove Caifé agus Báicúis is a brand new and vibrant cafe run by the Wallace family, who are owners of the property, and this week it served delicious in-house baked breads and the finest of coffees to suit everyone with a comprehensive menu which includes breakfasts, lunch, soups, yogurts, granola and freshly baked goods.

“I always thought Mullally’s Bakery was an institution in Mullingar when I was very young. Their bread was very popular. It’s gone nearly 40 years but you still hear people speaking about it. We won’t be on that scale but we are a small batch bakery.”

Such was how Brendan Wallace, local businessman described the thinking behind the new bakery and coffee shop he has opened at the corner of Grove Street, Mullingar.

