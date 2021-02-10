Fitness and coach and speaker stresses the importance on living an authentic life

By Claire Corrigan

“I do miss hugging people and it made me realise what a hugger I am and when I bump into people, it’s hard not to leap at them. When I did Run Club, I would be hugging everybody – I miss that contact,” Fitness, Coach, Speaker and Creator of the Joy Project Hannah-Lilly said when she spoke to Topic this week.

Last year, she launched Tiny Sparkle Big Joy, a venture which was born through lockdown and allowed people to conveniently send jewellery and custom cards to their loved ones. “In a way, Tiny Sparkle, has kept me connected with people, and also social media, which can be very negative, can be positive at the moment.”