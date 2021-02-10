Fitness and coach and speaker stresses the importance on living an authentic life

Venture allows people to send jewellery and custom cards to loved ones

By Admin
Fitness, Coach, Speaker and Creator of the Joy Project, Hannah-Lilly.

By Claire Corrigan

“I do miss hugging people and it made me realise what a hugger I am and when I bump into people, it’s hard not to leap at them. When I did Run Club, I would be hugging everybody – I miss that contact,” Fitness, Coach, Speaker and Creator of the Joy Project Hannah-Lilly said when she spoke to Topic this week.

Last year, she launched Tiny Sparkle Big Joy, a venture which was born through lockdown and allowed people to conveniently send jewellery and custom cards to their loved ones. “In a way, Tiny Sparkle, has kept me connected with people, and also social media, which can be very negative, can be positive at the moment.”

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleBitter disappointment for Bracken family in Ireland’s Fittest Family
Next articleA life dedicated to his community – John McGrath

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021