Blooming marvellous! Rose Rachel halfway through the year of a lifetime

Almost halfway through her year as Rose of Tralee, Rosemount woman Rac­hel Duffy took time out to talk to the Topic recently.

Rachel has had a busy five months as Rose to date, but when we spoke to her, she was having one of the quieter weeks so far.

“It has been a whirlwind to date. There are a lot of requests submitted for me to get involved with charity and cultural events. Last week, I was in some of the counties who have roses,” she said, explaining some of her workload.

Rachel became Westmeath’s first Rose of Tralee last August in Tralee. She explained that she has learned a lot about herself since.