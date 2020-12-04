Books make life bearable in 2020 and beyond

In our constantly changing world, the comfort derived from reading can always be relied on. Our ability to tell and relate to stories helped us to evolve and survive as a species, and we crave them even more in challenging times.

Research conducted by The Reading Agency revealed that reading for pleasure can increase empathy, improve relationships with others, reduce the symptoms of depression and improve wellbeing throughout life. Whether finding solace in familiar favourites, finally getting around to that classic, visiting far-flung places, escaping through humour, or reading to children, books make lockdown more bearable.

This year is definitely the strangest on record, but despite its challenges, we remain an essential service and are still getting books to customers. The lead-up to Christmas is our busiest time, with multiple new titles releasing every day.

We are constantly opening boxes, re-arranging shelves and trying to find space for all the fabulous books as more and more appear. We enjoy every second of it, however, as the comfort books provide does not come from reading alone! There is nothing quite like unpacking new arrivals, admiring their fresh covers and the scent of crisp pages.

It’s great to see that there’s a huge push at the moment to shop local and support small businesses. Our customers are at the core of what we do in Just Books, and it is their loyalty that has made the shop what it is. If we don’t have a book in stock, we will always do our best to find it and if we can’t get it, no one can! Interacting with customers, suggesting books, and receiving reviews and recommendations from them, is what we love most about our little red shop on the corner.

In the spirit of supporting local and celebrating the positive impact of reading, here are some fantastic feel-good new Irish titles to help you through lockdown and beyond:

• Love by Roddy Doyle

• Bray Watch by Ross O’Carroll Kelly

• A Page from My Life: A selection of stories from Ray D’Arcy Show listeners to benefit LauraLynn Children’s Hospice

• OK, Let’s Do Your Stupid Idea by Patrick Freyne

• 32 Words for Field by Manchán Mangan

• Diary of a Young Naturalist by Dara McAnulty

• The Dead Zoo by Patrick Donnelly

• While we Can’t Hug by Eoin McLaughlin and Polly Dunbar

Books by Mullingar authors

• The Chill Skill by Niall Breslin

• Dee the Bee by Dolores Keaveney

Find all of these in store or on our website and remember – some say there’s more to life than books, but those who know better, prefer Just Books!