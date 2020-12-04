Lakeland Hampers – Shopping Local for you this Christmas

Stuck for ideas for presents? Want to shop local but not sure what is really locally made? Can’t bear the thought of going out Christmas shopping?

If you answered yes to these three questions, then you need to let Lakeland Hampers help out; with just one phone-call, all your Christmas shopping needs will disappear.

Lakeland Hampers was set up by three local young men, Daragh Daly, Damien Moran and Alan Cashman in November this year and while they are still very new to the market themselves, they are already attracting a lot of interest from local business and corporates as well as individuals both locally and nationally.

They offer a beautiful selection of all foods nice, sourced and produced locally in Westmeath. Producers such as An Olivia Chocolates, Kilbeggan Oats, Kilbeggan Oat Cookies, Kilbeggan Whiskey, Bell Lane Coffee, Tara Jams, Sophie’s soaps, Wines Direct and Killucan Honey are all onboard offering their award-winning produce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakeland Hampers 2020 (@lakeland_hampers2020)

The trio’s mission is to make people aware of the incredible artisan producers and excellent produce available in the area. Their range of hampers are filled with wonderful local produce and delivered directly to whoever you wish to gift. Lakeland Hampers currently offer free delivery in Mullingar, as well as anywhere in Westmeath and the Dublin area. They are looking at tie-ups that will enable them to deliver overseas also. But for now, anyone living abroad can easily order a hamper online for delivery to their loved ones here in Westmeath.

You can call Lakeland Hampers on: +353 87 626 0346 or email them on: lakelandhamper2020@gmail.com to place your order.

The easiest way is to go online at lakelandhamper.com, browse the range of hampers, select which one you want and let Lakeland Hamper look after the rest.