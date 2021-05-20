Bouquets of compassion after Mullingar resident’s lonely death

Two bouquets of flowers were left this week outside the boarded up door of a tiny dwelling house at Mill Road, Mullingar, which was considered no more than a derelict building by most people.

The house had been occupied by a man who returned to the town from Britain about three decades ago, and he and his mother lived for some years in the tiny two-roomed house, with an outside toilet.

Although little or no information could be obtained, after it was discovered that a man’s body had been found upstairs in the house on Friday last, 14 May, Topic learned from local sources that the man who had been living in the house was known only as Mr. Cheevers, and several sources told us he had served in the American army either in Vietnam or in Germany. The Gardaí and Fire Brigade were called after the body was discovered, and the house was sealed off as a forensic Garda team investigated. A post mortem was carried out and no foul play is suspected, we understand.