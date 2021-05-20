Mary Nally has been a passionate GAA supporter for as long as she can remember

Hailing from a well-known and highly-decorated Ferbane GAA family, Mary Nally has been secretary of Offaly LGFA (Ladies Gaelic Football Association) since September 2018.

Ferbane born and bred, Mary – whose maiden name is Flynn – has been a passionate GAA supporter for as long as she can remember. She has some wonderful memories of following successful Ferbane and Offaly teams during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, and has remained a loyal follower of both as well as her beloved Naomh Ciaran LGFA, who made history 18 months ago by becoming the first ladies football club from Offaly to land an All-Ireland title.

“It’s my life,” Mary says of her involvement in the GAA and LGFA.

“I grew up in a GAA house and that obviously rubbed off on me. All of my brothers played for Ferbane and I’ve travelled the country following them and Offaly. I’ve fond memories of going to places like Aughrim to see Ferbane play in the Leinster club championship. They had some great battles with the likes of Baltinglass and Parnells from Dublin.