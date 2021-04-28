Bright and spacious apartment is close to all social and essential amenities

24 Deravarra, Mullingar

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartment

Asking Price: €159,950

Located just a few minutes walk to Mullingar town centre and right beside the N4 / N52 / M4, this bright and spacious two-bedroom apartment would make a perfect home for those professionals who prefer the quiet life or first time buyers.

This bright and spacious apartment offers private parking and is very well decorated and maintained throughout. The exterior of this property is also very well maintained. There is a communal entrance to the building, which is located in an exclusive and mature development close to St. Loman’s GAA Club. The apartment is also close to all amenities both social and essential, including a large selection of hotels, pubs, clubs restaurants, shopping, primary and post primary schools.

The accommodation, which has double glazed windows and doors, comprises a spacious entrance hallway with solid wood flooring which leads to the large open living room/dining area, also with solid wood flooring. The living/dining room has an electric fire with timber surround and the fully fitted kitchen with fitted wall and floor units has wall and floor tiling with a hob and dishwasher installed.

The hallway also leads to the two bedrooms, one of which is en-suite and the main bathroom with a three-piece suite. Included in the sale are carpets, blinds, curtains, electric heaters, fixtures and fittings including light fittings and some furniture.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Gary Corroon today at Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt in Mullingar, on Tel: 044 934 0000 or 044 966 1000 to book your viewing slot.