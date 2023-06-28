C.8 acres in Midlands hits the market

c.8 Acres (3.23 Ha) with Barn

Carbury

Co. Kildare

Jordan Auctioneers have launched to the market c.8 acres of top-quality land with a traditional Barn (potential for conversion) in the centre of Carbury Village.

The subject property is approximately 7km from Edenderry and 11km from Enfield. This is an excellent location with the M4 (Junction 9) less than a 10-minute drive from the holding.

Carbury itself is described by Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents as “a smashing village, having been by-passed and now with an active tidy towns committee who have improved the attractiveness of the village considerably in recent years”.

The property extends to c. 8 acres (3.23 hectares) with extensive road frontage in the village. It is currently in grass with mature trees and natural hedgerows on the boundaries.

There is a lovely aspect towards Carbury Castle to the north and Newberry House to the south. The entire would make an ideal site for a house or small cluster of houses (subject to obtaining planning permission).

Carbury Village is classified as a ‘Rural Node’ in the County Development Plan 2023 – 2029. There was a Previous Planning Permission (since expired) granted in 2008. (Ref 061211) for ‘Conversion of existing listed building to dwelling house with proposed extension to rear & all associated site works including provision of septic tank’.

Jordan Auctioneers are quoting €275,000 for the entire and further information is available from Clive Kavanagh on 045 – 433550.