Explosive start to Football Championship By Topic.ie 28 June 2023 TJ Cox of St Loman's Mullingar on the attack braces himself for the tackle from Eanna Burke and Darragh Egerton of The Downs during last Saturday's Senior Football Championship game in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar. By Paul O'Donovan St Loman's Mullingar defeated reigning champions The Downs in the opening round of this year's Westmeath Senior Football Championship when both teams served up a cracker in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar on Saturday evening last.