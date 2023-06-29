Kinnegad property decorated throughout to the highest standards

32 Riverside, Kinnegad

€240,000

John Coyne Estates are delighted to present this immaculate three bed semi-detached residence to the market.

No. 32 Riverside has been fully redecorated throughout to the highest standards and comes to the market in ‘Turn Key’ specification.

Features of this stunning home include: large rear garden, recently upgraded oil boiler, neutral colour scheme throughout, fully redecorated, kitchen appliances included, new car- pets in most of the property, walking distance to all amenities, etc.

Early viewing is highly recommended. There is a welcoming hallway with neutral colour scheme and new carpet. Kitchen – Dining Room Fitted units at both eye and floor level, tiled splashback, breakfast island with storage underneath, appliances included, etc.

The spacious dining area boasts laminate flooring and dresser included. Spacious reception room with bay window, open fireplace and new carpet.

The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes, high quality carpet and rear facing aspect. En-suite electric shower, w/c and whb. Bedroom 2 is a double room with new carpet and fitted wardrobes. Bedroom 3 is an L-shaped box room with front facing aspect and carpet floor covering.

The bathroom is beautifully tiled throughout, w/c, whb and bath. Outside: One of the features of this property is the large back garden which benefits from a good deal of sunshine through- out the day.

Book your viewing slot today with John Coyne Estates in Kinnegad, on 044 936 2500 or 087 2888363. More information here.