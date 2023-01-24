Called to the ‘Bor’ – Killucan TikToker James a hit with fans

Westmeath man James Doyle rose to stardom last year on video-platform TikTok, gaining recognition for his fitness related content, food reviews and distinctive Mullingar accent.

James’ local accent would prove so popular on the platform that it earned him the nickname ‘Protein Bor’ as it’s said when he pronounces “bars”, it sounds like he is saying “bors” in his reviews.

Speaking to the Westmeath Topic this week on his rise to fame, he said it all began with simply documenting his own fitness journey in the hopes of inspiring others.