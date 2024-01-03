Calls for resolutions of a different kind at New Year’s Day Mass

By Patrick Muldoon

A large attendance of parishioners from Mullingar Parish attended Mass at noon on Monday 1 January, New Year’s Day, at the Cathedral of Christ the King to welcome the new year in a spiritual way. Fr Phil Gaffney Adm. celebrated the Mass, assisted by Fr Vincent Daka CC.

The Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God is observed on 1 January and Fr Gaffney began the Mass by inviting the congregation to entrust to Mary all their personal concerns and prayers at the beginning of 2024.

“What better New Year’s Resolution could we make than adopt Mary’s stance before the grace of God, her sense of awe and wonder before God’s merciful love made known to us in Christ her Son. As we look towards the New Year we ask Mary to help us to spread the Gospel as she did that Christ might come to others as he has come to us and he came to Mary”.