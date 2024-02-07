Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with Lotus House!

With this Saturday, 10 February marking the Chinese New Year, Lotus House restaurant on Austin Friars Street, Mullingar will be ringing in the year of dragon with customers on the night.

While in Mullingar for approximately twenty years, Lotus House came under ownership of husband and wife team, Eoin Wang and Winnie Jiang last year. Before moving to Ireland in 2002, Head Chef and Owner Eoin originally worked in hotel kitchens in his native China. He has gained over 20 years experience cooking Chinese food in restaurants throughout Ireland before settling in Mullingar and taking over Lotus House.“We like Mullingar,” says Winnie. “Everything we need is here, and the people are all so friendly!”

Synonymous with Chinese culture, the year of the dragon is particularly to special the people of the China. In Chinese culture, the dragon holds a significant place as an auspicious and extraordinary creature, unparalleled in talent and excellence; symbolising power, nobility, honour, luck, and success. 2024 is forecasted to bring about opportunities, changes, and challenges.

At Lotus House a special Early Bird Menu is served all evening on Mondays to Thursdays and at weekends from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

To mark Chinese New Year this Saturday, Lotus House will offer a complimentary glass of champagne to all customers. Here’s to plenty of luck and success in the year of the dragon!