Success for local schools in North Midlands Credit Union Quiz

Two local schools claimed first prize in both categories of the North Midlands Credit Union Quiz at the Mullingar Park hotel on Monday, 29 January.

Mullingar’s Gaelscoil An Mhuilinn won first place in Competition A for under-11’s and Scoil Chroí Naofa from Rochfortbridge came first in Competition B for under-13’s.

72 primary schools from the North Midlands region competed in this year’s quiz which was split into two events. The first quiz took place on Friday, 26 January in Longford. 32 schools attended the quiz in Mullingar with 248 students participating across 62 teams.

Raharney National School came second in Competition A as Scoil Chroí Naofa came in third to add to its success in Competition B. St Patrick National School from Ballinagore came second in Competition B as St Colman’s National School from Mullingar claimed third spot. The winning schools will now compete at the regional final in Moate on 1 March.