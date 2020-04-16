Challenging times for Mullingar businesses

The fall-out from the COVID-19 crisis looks set to present a major economic blow for the town of Mullingar where all pubs, hotels and restaurants have been closed for the past four weeks.

It was confirmed last Friday that another three weeks of lockdown will follow, taking us up to 5 May before any easing of restrictions begin. Even at that stage, there is no definite plan for the reopening of licensed premises in Mullingar and the 24 pubs and hotels are in limbo as owners await the figures in relation to the coronavirus that will ultimately determine everything.