Charming family home in Mullingar’s Belvedere Hills offers comfort and convenience

178 Belvedere Hills

Mullingar

Co. Westmeath

Asking Price: €280,000

4 Bed – 2 Bath – Semi-D

A well-presented four-bedroom semi-detached family home boasting a private rear garden on a quiet cul-de-sac is new to the market in the heart of Mullingar’s coveted Belvedere Hills. The property is meticulously maintained and decorated throughout, with excellent features, including a floored attic, soundproofed walls, and newly laid laminate floors on the first floor.

Upon entry, guests are welcomed by an inviting entrance hall adorned with floor tiling, leading seamlessly to a cosy living room with an open fireplace and timber surround. Transitioning effortlessly, double doors reveal a spacious dining room with direct access to the rear garden via glass patio doors, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying family gatherings. A bright kitchen offers ample storage space, modern appliances, and floor tiling, while a guest WC completes the ground floor layout.

Ascending to the upper level, a landing with laminate flooring grants access to four bedrooms. The master bedroom enjoys the luxury of an en-suite bathroom, while the main family bathroom presents a fully tiled three-piece suite, ensuring comfort and convenience for the entire household.

Conveniently located in Belvedere Hills, this property is just minutes from Mullingar town centre, shops, schools, and the train station. It has easy access to the N4 Motorway, making it ideal for Dublin commuters.

With its prime location and desirable features, this home is perfect for first-time buyers or families seeking a prime, private location. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt at (044) 9340000. For additional details and pictures, click here.