Club Focus: Strong community spirit evident in The Downs

Tradition is a very popular word in the GAA world and the 47 clubs in Westmeath, plus the numerous others around the country pride themselves in their great history and how they have grown and developed to become pivotal parts of the parish they serve.

In The Downs those involved in the GAA club lead an organisation that is very much a focal part of the community it serves. The Downs is one of the oldest GAA clubs in the county, having been formed back in 1893 and from very humble beginnings, they have grown into a successful, vibrant and ambitious club, one that plays a pivotal part in the lives of the local people.

The 2020 committee includes Chairman, Brian Murtagh and Secretary, Tommy Kelly. They are joined by key officers such as Anthony Rowan (Treasurer), Aiden McGuire (P.R.O) and Minor Chairman Patrick Kenny. These are merely the leading figures, though and The Downs have an abundance of dedicated people who put their shoulder to the wheel to ensure the clubs continues to grow and develop.