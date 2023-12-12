Coláiste Mhuire hold off strong St Pat’s comeback to claim Second Year football title

Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar held off a late rally by St Pat’s Navan to win the North Leinster Colleges 2nd Year Football ‘A’ title on the 3G pitch in Dunganny GAA grounds, Trim, Co. Meath on Friday of last week, 8 December.

This was a great performance by this young Coláiste Mhuire side who showed that they have a very well balanced side. A good defensive unit, a hard working midfield and several quality forwards who were able to score, provided the platform for their win.

Two goals by Stephen McWade helped Coláiste Mhuire to a healthy eight-point lead at half time, 2-6 to 1-1.

When Conor Williams punched home a close range goal ten minutes into the second half it gave the Mullingar college a comfortable 11-point lead of 3-8 to 1-3.

Not surprisingly, St Pat’s Navan came storming back. The Meath college, for whom Bunbrosna’s Mark Donnelly was one of their three coaches, cut the deficit back to four points, 3-10 to 2-9, with just over three minutes remaining.

However, Coláiste Mhuire sealed victory when Conor Williams fired home goal number four to the delight of the travelling support from Mullingar.