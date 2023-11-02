Coláiste Mhuire’s STEM team ‘on a high’ following recent successes By Ciaran Brennan 2 November 2023 Coláiste Mhuire students who took part in the Microsoft Cyber Schools Quest: Ethan Tanudra, Nikita Bickovs, Sergio Aguirre, Seán Murphy, Alex Reynolds-O'Dowd and Leon Doyle Coláiste Mhuire’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) team has earned multiple prizes at national events in recent weeks amid a purple patch for the group. TagsColáiste MhuireCyber Schools QuestEU Code WeekEva ActonHackathonNewsSTEM Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleO’Reilly & Son Painting & Decorating – celebrating 25 years in businessNext articleClann Braonain minor hurling and football teams of 1963 celebrate 60th anniversary You may have missed... Victory by the Foyle: Success for Mullingar choir at Derry festival 1 November 2023 Seven GSOC cases open against Westmeath Gardaí 1 November 2023 Polish citizens contributing 3.3% towards Mullingar population 1 November 2023 Magical memories: New book chronicles Mullingar’s hosting of Fleadh 1 November 2023 Happy Hollow-ing: Mullingar chef’s pumpkins appear on Late Late Show 1 November 2023 Death of Dublin “fish lady” who came to Mullingar each week 1 November 2023