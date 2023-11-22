Community group proposes location for EV Centre in Castlepollard

The Castlepollard Local Development (CLD) group are proposing St Peter’s Hospital in Castlepollard as the location of the EV Centre of Excellence coming to Westmeath in the near future.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris was in Mullingar last week (13 November) to announce a new development in the project.

He said €200k of funding had been allocated from Budget 2024 for the purpose of setting up a dedicated office at Marlinstown, Mullingar, with the aim of finding a location and establishing an EV Centre in the area.

Columb Barracks, which had originally been earmarked as the location for such a centre in 2022, has since been used for accommodating refugees and asylum seekers throwing cold water on original plans