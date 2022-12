A serious fire broke out on the premises of Lift Hire Ireland in the Mullingar Business Park on Tuesday November 22.

The blaze was spotted by a local at roughly 10pm who reported it to the nearby fire station.

It is thought that an electrical fire started inside the building, spread throughout the interior and onto machinery outdoors.

Thankfully nobody was hurt, and the business was able to continue its day-to-day operations from a different location on Wednesday morning.