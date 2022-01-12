Conor sails through choppy waters on Apprentice debut

The sixteenth season of the hit BBC series The Apprentice got underway last Thursday, with Mullingar man Conor Gilsenan wasting no time in letting viewers know his intentions on the show, which is widely-regarded as one of the toughest and longest job interview processes in the world.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of this year’s show, he said: “I’m going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom, I’m going to get it done, and I’m going to be Lord Sugar’s perfect business partner.”

Sixteen candidates have entered The Apprentice this year, in the hope of gaining a £250,000 investment into their business idea and a 50/50 partnership with business magnate Alan Sugar. Conor’s business idea consists of a fleet of quirky food and beverage vendors targeted at music and sports events.